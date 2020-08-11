Return of the royals… Sweeney, Conrad extend reign

The 2019 Little Mister and Miss Mason County Fair royalty are keeping their titles for 2020. Little Miss Wrylie Conrad and Little Mr. Bryson Sweeney are pictured here with their new sashes that represent 2019 and 2020. The Junior Women’s Club directs the pageant each year and decided to extend the reign of Sweeney and Conrad. The fair begins its three days of limited events, hosting only livestock shows and the livestock sale. Today, the market hog show is at 9 a.m., followed by the replacement heifer show at 2 p.m. and ending with the market goat show at 7 p.m. Thursday’s shows will start with feeder calves at 9 a.m., market lambs at 2 p.m. and market steers at 7 p.m. The livestock sale begins at 11 a.m. on Friday morning.

