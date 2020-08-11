Moose, VFW support Wounded Warriors

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 held a combined charity bingo event with the Mason VFW Post 9926 auxiliary on Monday evening.

Moose member Dave Morgan said the organizations raised $2,000 for Jackson County Wounded Warriors. Morgan said the event was originally planned for June, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In June VFW members Jamie Crum, Kathy Edwards, and Jeanette Radford shaved their heads after reaching their fund-raising goals of $2,500 each,” Morgan told the Register. “Their goal was to raise $10,000 and they exceeded that goal by raising $11,000. Those funds were given to Potomac Highlands Wounded Warriors.”

Morgan said, “The goal of local Wounded Warriors programs is ‘To provide outdoor sporting opportunities to our Nations’ wounded veterans in order to help their healing process, welcome them home and repay a debt of gratitude for the great sacrifices they have made.’”

Morgan said the same women sold concessions on Monday night, which added to the proceed total. There were several donations made during the night from individuals, The Moose Legion, The Women of the Moose and the Moose Lodge, according to Morgan.

For the September bingo event, the Moose Lodge will be joining the Nurses Honor Guard of the Ohio Valley on Sept. 14. The honor guard is based in Gallipolis, Ohio according to Morgan.

The Nurse Honor Guard’s website says that they pay “tribute to individuals who have dedicated their lives to the nursing profession.” As previously reported by Ohio Valley Publishing, the honor guard serves a 50-mile radius from Gallipolis. The group performs tributes at the funeral or memorial services of deceased nurses.

Morgan said the Moose Lodge has exceeded $10,000 so far this year even with some monthly bingo events being canceled. Morgan also said that the lodge is averaging $2,000 per event.

The Moose Lodge #731 and the Mason VFW Post 9926 auxiliary raised $2,000 on Monday evening for the Jackson County Wounded Warriors. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_moose.jpg The Moose Lodge #731 and the Mason VFW Post 9926 auxiliary raised $2,000 on Monday evening for the Jackson County Wounded Warriors. Moose Lodge #731 | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

