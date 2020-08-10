Hamon hired as MCCF Executive Director

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Community Foundation (MCCF) has hired a new director for the organization.

According to a news release on behalf of the foundation, Misty D. Hamon brings a background of service and experience to the foundation. From 2016 through 2018, Hamon served as the program manager for the organization. In that position, she worked directly with the fund holders, with the non-profits during the grant rounds, and worked closely with the scholarship awards during that time.

A resident of Sandyville, Hamon is a Jackson County native.

“I think MCCF and I are a perfect fit,” said Hamon. “I have the experience and I love working for this organization. One of my goals will be to help the foundation to flourish. To do that, I’m ready to assist any of our donors or non-profit organizations in any way possible.”

The Mason County Community Foundation office is located at the City National Bank building, 2212 Jackson Avenue, Point Pleasant, and manages charitable funds to support the local community.

”Fund holders make it possible to award Community Grants and Scholarships to Mason County through the generosity of donations or establishing a fund with MCCF, Inc.,” the news release stated.

For information, visit www.MCCFinc.org or call 304-372-4500.

Information provided by MCCF.

Misty Hamon was recently named the executive director of the Mason County Community Foundation. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_hamon.jpg Misty Hamon was recently named the executive director of the Mason County Community Foundation.