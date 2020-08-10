Livestock shows, sale return

POINT PLEASANT — The annual livestock shows and sale will be welcomed back to the Mason County Fairgrounds this week, with shows slated for Wednesday-Thursday, ending with the sale on Friday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mason County Fair Board decided to cancel the annual, traditional fair and to sponsor a three-day show and sale for the 4-H and FFA members.

Wednesday will begin with the market hog show at 9 a.m., followed by the replacement heifer show at 2 p.m. and ending with the market goat show at 7 p.m. Thursday’s shows will start with feeder calves at 9 a.m., market lambs at 2 p.m. and market steers at 7 p.m.

The fair board previously said that all livestock animals will be brought to the fairgrounds on Tuesday.

The livestock sale begins at 11 a.m. on Friday morning. Over the weekend, the fair board posted on social media the following order for the sale: lambs, goats, hogs, feeder calves, replacement heifers and steers.

In an additional social media post, the board said that all animals that do not make weight at the fair will not be allowed to remain on the grounds after weigh in is finished on Tuesday. The post said there will be no open shows this year.

Last month, the board crowned Marlee Bruner as the 2020 Mason County Fair Queen. Bruner was the 2019 fair queen. It was decided by the committee and board to allow Bruner to continue her reign because they felt she had missed out on opportunities due to the pandemic.

Daily admission to the Mason County Fair’s Livestock Show and Sale will be $5.

An opportunity for the top showmen (and women) to put their skills exhibiting livestock projects on display returns this week to the Mason County Fairgrounds. Pictured are winners of the 2019 Junior Feeder Calf Showmanship, Eden Johnson, first place; Marlee Carr, second place; Liam Durst, third place. Also pictured, 2019 Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston. (Ashley Durst | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_Feeders.jpg An opportunity for the top showmen (and women) to put their skills exhibiting livestock projects on display returns this week to the Mason County Fairgrounds. Pictured are winners of the 2019 Junior Feeder Calf Showmanship, Eden Johnson, first place; Marlee Carr, second place; Liam Durst, third place. Also pictured, 2019 Junior Miss 4-H Alasaundra Reed, Miss 4-H Karli Stewart, Young Miss 4-H Riley Springston. (Ashley Durst | Courtesy)

Mason Co. Fair welcomes livestock exhibitors

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

