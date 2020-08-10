Chalking it up to community spirit

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church Youth Group recently took to Main Street and downtown Point Pleasant to decorate the sidewalks with inspirational messages.

The youth group members created chalk art in front of the municipal building and a few stores along Main Street.

Youth group leader Kaylee Weaver said the messages were to encourage everyone to “wear their masks and love one another.”

Weaver said another member of the church suggested designing the messages as a way to get the youth back together.

“It was a nice way to get the kids together and remind them that it’s important to be a positive impact on the community,” Weaver said.

Weaver said the messages were to spread love.

“It’s really been instilled in us to help those people around us,” Weaver said. “You show the love of God through helping people.”

Weaver said the church congregation recently started meeting in person again.

In a typical year, the youth group at the Presbyterian Church assist with the community Easter egg hunt, back-to-school carnival, the leaf racking project and the community Thanksgiving dinner. Weaver said the youth group will be doing a backpack project instead of the back-to-school carnival this year.

Members of the Presbyterian Church Youth Group spread messages with sidewalk chalk around Point Pleasant. Pictured from left are Parker Henderson, Kira Henderson, Kate Henderson and Gracie Queen. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_sidewalk-art-2.jpg Members of the Presbyterian Church Youth Group spread messages with sidewalk chalk around Point Pleasant. Pictured from left are Parker Henderson, Kira Henderson, Kate Henderson and Gracie Queen. Point Presbyterian Youth Group | Courtesy

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

