For the record: Arrests, indictments reported

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made July 6-20: Charles R. Butler, Jr., 55, Southside, domestic battery, brandishing, arrested by Deputy Turner. Timithy A. Lamm, II, 32, Mason, capias, arrested by Deputy Turner. Thomas E. Fellure, 37, Point Pleasant, capias, arrested by Cpl. Lee. Rod S. Putney, 42, Point Pleasant, petiti larceny, arrested by Deputy Turner. Phillip W. Cyrus, 46, West Columbia, DUI, arrested by Deputy Turner. William A. Huey, no age reported, Gallipolis Ferry, fleeing on foot, obstructing an officer, fugitive from justice, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Phillip D. Trippett, 44, Gallipolis Ferry, disorderly conduct, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Turner. Lloyd M. Wamsley, no age reported, West Columbia, breaking and entering, arrested by Cpl. Ferrell. Darlene F. Miller, Hartford, no age reported, trespassing, obstructing an officer, arrested by Deputy Turner.

Indictments returned

Last week, Gallia Gounty (Ohio) Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced the Gallia County Grand Jury met in May, June, and July and returned indictments. Those individuals listed who received indictments in July and who are from Mason County were reported as follows: Shavonne R. Huffman, age 31, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. James A. Artis, age 38, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, one count of Possession of Heroin, a felony of the fifth degree; and one count of Possession of a Fentanyl Related Compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Andrew Travis, age 37, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Safecracking, a felony of the fourth degree. Amy D. Fielder, age 38, of Gallipolis Ferry, West Virginia, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs (Methamphetamine), a felony of the fifth degree. The cases against those indicted will proceed in the Gallia County Common Pleas Court.