Town of Mason ‘rewards program’ for kids

MASON — Children will soon be rewarded for their good deeds in the Town of Mason, it was decided at the most recent council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Steve Ohlinger, Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson and Sarah Stover.

The council agreed that any child who picks up a bag of trash throughout the streets of town, and posts a photo to the town Facebook page, will be rewarded. The child must be a resident of the municipality, and the event will run from Aug. 10 through 13.

On Aug. 14, all children who participated can go to the town hall and receive a $5 gift card to a local business. A variety of cards will be available. To put a photo on the town page, go to Facebook, Town of Mason, and under the “post” heading.

The idea began from a Facebook post by Crystal Marshall, who suggested those walking for exercise take a bag along with them and pick up litter along the way. The council decided to reward the younger participants.

Also during the meeting, council members agreed to purchase a brush hog for the Bobcat excavator, at a cost of $10,194. The equipment will be used to cut grass and weeds at larger locations, such as the area around the bridge and a portion of the river bank at the park.

In other action, the council:

Heard concerns from resident Larry Daniels over gravel in the roadway, faded stop signs, and overgrown property;

Heard the monthly police report that included 77 service calls, 31 citations, two arrests, and more;

Agreed to allow Police Chief Colton McKinney to get quotes for a new police vehicle to replace the 2013 Ford Taurus;

Received summer mowing help when two employees were hired through Career Connections at no cost to the town;

Heard a basketball upgrade project update that an AEP representative will look at lighting needs on Tuesday;

Issued building permits to Altek for a roof and porch on Second Street, and Kathy VanMeter to repair a roof on Front Street;

Held the third and final reading on the camper ordinance;

Tabled the Harvest Festival to see if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted prior to the October date; and,

Agreed to not charge for yard sale permits as previously discussed.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

