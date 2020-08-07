Meigs reports five new COVID cases… New cases include two connected to Overbrook Rehabilitation Center

OHIO VALLEY — Five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs County on Friday — three confirmed cases and two probable cases — including two active cases involving Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

“Overbrook is reporting 1 active employee COVID infection and 1 active resident COVID infection. The employee is not working during the quarantine period and the resident is hospitalized. We are conducting resident and staff testing today of those potentially exposed. We have implemented full PPE and a 14-day quarantine for the affected unit. We will continue to take all recommended precautions to manage spread of the virus. Unfortunately, we will not be able to move forward with outdoor visitation at this time. We will continue to provide updates regarding the status of our facility. Thank you for your continued support,” read a Facebook post on Friday morning from Overbrook Rehabilitation Center.

“Two of today’s cases are associated with Overbrook Rehabilitation Center. Overbrook has released a statement via Facebook outlining their response to these cases which goes beyond local, state, and federal guidance,” stated Meigs County Health Department Public Information Office Brody Davis. “The Meigs County Health Department will continue to support Overbrook with guidance, supplies and any other assistance needed as they handle these cases.”

The new Meigs County cases, according to the health department are as follows: (confirmed cases) a male in the 30 to 39-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized; a female in the 60 to 69-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized; a female in the 80 to 89-year-old age range, who is hospitalized; (probable cases) a female in the 50 to 59-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized; and a female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Gallia County Health Department Public Information Officer Tyler Schweickart released additional information on the recent cases at Abbyshire Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in a Friday afternoon email with the Ohio Valley Publishing.

“As of Aug. 5, we have 6 residents and 1 staff member that has tested positive. Upon receiving the first positive test we worked with Abbyshire on testing the whole facility. Upon receiving those results, we isolated the positive cases, separated and quarantined the direct contacts, and moved all the healthy non-contact individuals,” stated Schweickart.

He stated that the first positive patient case was not discovered through statewide testing. Workers are being tested every two weeks at facilities in the state.

Here is a look at coronavirus cases around our area:

Meigs County

The county now has a total of 38 cases (29 confirmed and 9 probable).

Age ranges for the 38 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 5 cases

20-29 — 7 cases (1 new)

30-39 — 6 cases (1 new)

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 6 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

60-69 — 5 cases (1 new, 1 hospitalization)

70-79 — 2 cases

80-89 — 3 cases (1 new, 1 new hospitalization)

Twenty-nine individuals in Meigs County have recovered from COVID-19, with nine cases considered to be active as of Friday.

Mason County

The Mason County Health Department reported on Friday afternoon that there is a total of 52 cases of COVID-19 in the county. The department said that 16 of those are active, 35 are recovered, there has been on death and 5 patients are currently in the hospital.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 54 cases in Mason County in the 10 a.m. update on Friday.

According to the DHHR, the age ranges for the 54 COVID-19 cases DHHR is reporting in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 9 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 7 cases (1 new)

50-59 — 8 cases (1 death)

60-69 — 11 cases

70+ — 11 cases

Gallia County

The Gallia County Health Department is reporting a total of 62 COVID-19 cases, with that number remaining unchanged since Wednesday.

Age ranges in the 62 cases, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 9 cases

20-29 — 5 cases (1 hospitalization)

30-39 — 9 cases

40-49 — 9 cases

50-59 — 12 cases (3 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 10 cases (2 hospitalizations)

80-89 — 2 cases (1 hospitalization)

90-99 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

Of the 62 cases, 40 of the individuals are listed as recovered with 21 of the cases active. Two of the active cases remain hospitalized, with nine previous hospitalizations.

Ohio

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 1,204 new cases, below the 21-day average of 1,257. Thirty-four new deaths were reported (21-day average of 26), with 81 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 95) and 14 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 16).

West Virginia

As of the 10 a.m. update on Friday, the West Virginia DHHR is reporting a total of 7,433 cases with 127 deaths. There was an increase of 156 cases from Wednesday, and three new deaths. The West Virginia DHHR reports a total of 312,521 lab test have been completed, with a 2.38 percent positivity rate. The daily positivity rate in the state was 2.66 percent.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham contributed to this report.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change. This was the information available at press time with more to be added as it becomes available.)

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

