Commission discusses new hires, grants

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met on Thursday afternoon for their regular meeting.

During the meeting, commissioners approved the hiring of three new employees at the emergency medical service (EMS) office. These new hires were Nawfal Ech-Cherrate, Tiffany Adkins and Jordan Shank.

In her report to the commission, County Clerk Diana Cromley said the state approved the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) Grant submitted by her office. This grant will help fund the absentee ballots, overtime, a new employee, postage, face shields and other expenses from early and absentee voting this year. The total amount the office will be reimbursed will be $28,960.18.

Cromley said they applied for another grant through the CARES Act for additional money. This money would fund two laptops, cases for election equipment, and materials needed for poll workers. This grant has a 15 percent match, according to Cromley.

In his report to the commission, County Administrator John Gerlach said he spoke with the Family Resource Network Director Greg Fowler, and the group decided to hold the check from the county until they had a better idea of how they could hold activities for students in school.

Gerlach said Appalachian Power sent a “right of entry agreement” for a piece of property in the Letart area. Gerlach said the agreement would allow the power company to cut vegetation and will pay for the timber. The entry would go through the nature park in Letart, but Gerlach is not sure if it will disrupt any of the trails. Commissioner Tracy Doolittle said she wanted to talk with the individuals who manage the nature park to include them before taking action.

The commissioners previously approved to sponsor ribbons and premiums at the Mason County Fair.

Commissioners set the meeting dates for the rest of the year. Those meeting dates are as follows: Sept. 3, Sept. 17, Oct. 1, Oct. 15, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 17.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-2.jpg

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.