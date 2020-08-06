Dayton man arrested on drug charge

MASON — A Dayton, Ohio man was arrested Wednesday on an alleged drug charge, following a traffic stop in Mason.

Charles Eugene Parsons, also known as “Cool,” 38, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. He was taken to Western Regional Jail, according to Mason Police Chief Colton McKinney.

McKinney stopped the blue Chevrolet Cavalier on Third Street in Mason, and during the stop, a search was conducted. Seized were a reported 4.1 grams of heroin and $1,044 in cash. McKinney said the reported heroin has a street value of $4,500.

Assisting at the scene was Chief Dave Hardwick of the New Haven Police Department.

Pictured are items reportedly seized following a traffic stop in Mason this week. Police report a Dayton, Ohio man was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.