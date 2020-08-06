City talks pool, community yard sale

GALLIPOLIS — The Gallipolis City Commission held its regular meeting this week via digital conferencing software, discussing numerous topics, including the city pool and annual community yard sale.

Gallipolis City Manager Ted Lozier opened the meeting by discussing the community pool’s plans for the end of the season.

“We’re planing to close for open swim on Aug. 9,” Lozier said. “The pool will remain open for the morning swims and the evening water walkers through Aug. 16, and we also have a couple private pool parties next week, with the final closing of the pool on Aug. 16.”

Typically the community pool closes the Sunday before the Gallia County Fair.

“Being that the fair is very limited in terms of what’s available there, and given that things are going very well at the pool with people attending, we decided to leave the pool open for an additional week.” Lozier said. “Given the downsizing of the fair we decided to keep the pool open, and we have been seeing good attendance.”

The commission also voted to cancel the 2020 community yard sale, with plans for it to return in 2021.

“Large gatherings are very difficult to manage and adhere to the safety guidelines put out by the state,” Lozier said. “We have not received many inquiries about the community yard sale and usually by now we have people coming in and signing up. We also looked at how we would have to change how we did things for the yard sale in order to adhere to the guidelines. We would have to cut the number of booths down from about 120 to about 60.”

