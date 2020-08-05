Commissioners discuss sidewalk issues, make recognitions

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Commissioners met last Thursday for their regular business meeting.

During the meeting, the commissioners gave the City of Point Pleasant $2,000 for work on the sidewalks. Commission President Rick Handley said the city will being doing work around the courthouse. Curbs will be corrected to make sure they are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) approved. Handley said they will also be leveling the sidewalks to alleviate tripping hazards. This work will also be at the metal grates around trees, which have risen with the growth of the tree roots.

“This will help with any liability situations around our courthouse on Sixth Street and also Main Street,” Handley told the Register.

The commissioners also approved the website proposal from Itech for the Mason County website.

Commissioners purchased a van for the Mason County Animal Shelter.

During the meeting, the commissioners recognized Dr. Curtis Pack for his 18 years of service as the medical director at the Mason County Health Department. Pack retired last month.

Heather Thompson, who is a teacher at Beale Elementary shared a book that her students wrote with the commissioners.

By Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

