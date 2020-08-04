New administration sworn in

NEW HAVEN — The new administration for the Town of New Haven took the helm Tuesday, following the election canvass Monday evening.

It was also the final meeting for the previous leaders Monday, as well. Present were Roy Dale Grimm and Steve Carpenter, who were reelected to their council seats, as well as Councilman George Gibbs, who led the meeting.

Gibbs also conducted the election canvass, along with Amy Grate, who served as ballot commissioner. Results of the election were declared following a comparison of ballots used to ballot stubs counted.

Gibbs said there was no intent of contest to any of the races. The three council members voted to set a fee of $300 for a recount, and also to not count the five provisional ballots cast, all due to their names not appearing on the poll book.

Also at the meeting, the council agreed to remove the names of Gibbs, Roberta Hysell and Greg Kaylor from the bank accounts. Building permits were issued to Robert Dolin for updates to existing structure, Larry Hesson for various improvements, and City National Bank for a sign.

Only one councilman, Steve Carpenter, was sworn into office by Gibbs at the meeting. Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Roy Grimm, Colton McKinney and Jessica Rickard were sworn in Monday afternoon by County Clerk Diana Cromley at the Mason County Courthouse. The remaining councilman, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., was reported to be on vacation and will take his oath of office at a later date.

New Haven Councilman Steve Carpenter, left, was sworn into office Monday evening by outgoing Councilman George Gibbs. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.5-New-H-aven-1.jpg New Haven Councilman Steve Carpenter, left, was sworn into office Monday evening by outgoing Councilman George Gibbs. (Mindy Kearns | Courtesy) The majority of the new administration for the Town of New Haven took their oaths of office Monday at the Mason County Courthouse. Administering the oaths was County Clerk Diana Cromley. Pictured, from left, are Mayor Phil Serevicz, Councilman Colton McKinney, Councilman Roy Dale Grimm, Recorder Becky Benson, and Councilwoman Jessica Rickard. The remaining council member, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., was on vacation and will be sworn in upon his return. (Courtesy photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/08/web1_8.5-Group.jpg The majority of the new administration for the Town of New Haven took their oaths of office Monday at the Mason County Courthouse. Administering the oaths was County Clerk Diana Cromley. Pictured, from left, are Mayor Phil Serevicz, Councilman Colton McKinney, Councilman Roy Dale Grimm, Recorder Becky Benson, and Councilwoman Jessica Rickard. The remaining council member, Stephen Ohlinger, Jr., was on vacation and will be sworn in upon his return. (Courtesy photo)

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

