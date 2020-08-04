Meigs Fair Board releases revised schedule, rules

ROCK SPRINGS — The Meigs County Fair Board had to change its plans from having a “full fair” to only junior fair events after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine made the announcement last week.

The changes caused the fair board to cancel all track events, grandstand events, and carnival events. Fair goers must also wear a facial covering while in attendance.

Gov. DeWine announced that all fairs in the state can only be junior fairs after July 31.

“Please understand this was a state level decision, not local,” the Meigs County Fair Board posted on its social media page.

The fair board met on Monday evening to discuss the rule and schedule changes. Tuesday morning, the board released the new junior fair schedule for Aug. 17 – Aug. 22.

A few of the “highlights” of the changes include livestock animals arriving the evening before their respective shows from 7-9 p.m. Breeding projects will come in with the market animals, but are allowed to leave after the show. The market livestock must stay on the grounds until after the sale on Saturday, because the fair is a “terminal fair,” according to board president Wes Karr.

Individuals and families with camping and parking spots reserved for this year will have their payment and reservations transfer to 2021. For those who would like to camp at the fair this year, the fee will be $175 for the week.

Admission to the fair will be $5. The only gate available for entrance will be the cattle barn gate from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. each day.

There will not be 4-H, FFA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout booths in the junior fair building as usual. The still projects will be displayed in the Thompson Roush Building, Karr confirmed. Clubs will not be required to display their exhibits this year.

“Your board has put a lot of effort into making the best of the situation we were given,” the board posted on social media. “We look forward to a successful Jr. Fair!”

The schedule for the 2020 Meigs County Jr. Fair is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 17

8 a.m. — Landscaping and Trash Can contest deadline

8-9 a.m. — Dairy arrival, Ridenour Arena

9 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show, Horse Arena

10 a.m.-noon — MeMe’s Custom Embroidery t-shirt giveaway

Noon — Junior Fair Awards ceremony, followed by opening ceremony and royalty crowning, Ridenour Arena

3 p.m. — Jr. Fair Dairy Show, Ridenour Arena

7-9 p.m. — Beef and Poultry arrival, Ridenour Arena

Tuesday, Aug. 18

9 a.m. — Poultry Show, small arena

3 p.m. — Jr. Fair Beef Show, Ridenour Arena (includes beef breading, dairy steer, dairy feeder, beef feeder and steer shows)

7-9 p.m. — Sheep and Goat arrival, small arena

Wednesday, Aug. 19

9 a.m. — Sheep Show, Ridenour Arena

6 p.m. — Goat Show, Ridenour Arena

7-9 p.m. — Rabbit arrival, small arena

Thursday, Aug. 20

9 a.m. — Rabbit Show, small arena

3 p.m. — Cloverbud Show and Tell, Ridenour Arena

4 p.m. — Cloverbud Graduation, Ridenour Arena

7-9 p.m. — Hog arrival, Ridenour Arena

7-9 p.m. — Alpaca Arrival, Ridenour Arena

Friday, Aug. 21

9 a.m. — Hog Show, Ridenour Arena

9 a.m. — Pet Show, Small Arena

5:30 p.m. — Alpaca Show, Ridenour Arena

6 p.m. — Showman Contest, Ridenour Arena

Saturday, Aug. 22

10 a.m. — Livestock Sale, Ridenour Arena

