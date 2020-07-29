Board of Ed. approved agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education met on Tuesday evening for their regular business meeting.

During the meeting, the board discussed the dress and grooming policy regarding face coverings. It was decided that face masks or coverings would be worn based on guidelines from the state and health department. The policy states that masks cannot promote alcohol, drugs, sex, offensive material or obscenities.

The board also discussed some of the frequently asked questions about virtual schooling. Mason County Schools posted a list of questions and answers online.

During the meeting, the board approved the following policies: Policy #2370.01-Virtual Schools and amended Policy #5511-Dress and Grooming.

The following policies were placed on a five-day review and comment period: Policy #2260.01-Section 504/ADA Prohibition Against Discrimination Based on Disability,; Policy #2370-Alternative Delivery of Educational Programs; Policy #5531-Student Assistant Programs; Policy #7440.01-Video Surveillance and Electronic Monitoring.

The following professional personnel matters were approved by the board: grant Family Medical Leave for Jerry Warren, Special Education Coordinator, Central Office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave; transfer of Alissa Roush, LD/BD/MI/AU Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, to Sixth Grade Teacher, Roosevelt Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Jennifer Bartee, Title I Teacher, Beale Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Amanda Moles, 7-12 General Science Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; employment of Madison Stewart, 3rd Grade Teacher, New Haven Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; the following Substitute Teachers, effective for the 2020/21 school year: David Deal, Sharon Hall, Roger Keefer, Jennifer Leighton, Joan Manuel, John Robinson, Cynthia Spradling, Leann Whitt, Mary Grace Workman.

For service personnel matters, the board granted Family Medical Leave for Mandi Pierce, Benefit Coordinator, Central Office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave.

In extra-curricular matters, the board approved the following: resignation of Ronald Bradley, JV Softball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective July 9, 2020; employment of Faith Slone, Jr High Assistant Softball Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; placement of Michael Marrero and Tray Tucker, as Athletic Assistants, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year — these are unpaid positions; employment of Nolan Pierce, Assistant Varsity Track Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Nolan Pierce, 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; employment of Rick Stafford, Jr High Football Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; placement of Nolan Pierce and Josh Young, as Athletic Assistants, Wahama Jr/Sr High, Job #503-239-S, for the 2020/21 school year — these are unpaid positions.

In finance matters, the board approved the contract between Mason County Board of Education and Michelle Blaine, to provide Physical Therapy Evaluations and Supervisions of Physical Therapy Assistants for students with IEP’s, effective for the 2020/21 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The board approved the contract between Mason County Board of Education and Diane Foreman, to provide Diagnostician Services, to Mason County Students effective 2020/21 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The board approved the contract between Mason County Board of Education and Vanessa Harper, to provide Braille services for Mason County Students, on an as needed basis, effective 2020/21 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The board approved the contract between Mason County Board of Education and Crystal Mayes, to provide direct Physical Therapy services to students with IEP’s, effective 2020/21 school year. Special Education funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the Contracted Services Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and the Autism Service Center, effective for the 2020/21 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The board approved the lowest submitted bid from Gordon Food Service/HPS, for the delivery of food for the 2020/21 school year, at an approximate cost of $1,250.000. Child Nutrition Programs will be the funding source.

The board approved the lowest submitted bid from Broughton/Prairie Farms to provide milk products for the 2020/21 school year at an approximate cost of $150,000. Child Nutrition Programs will be the funding source.

The board approved the purchase of a decommissioned, 50 foot, operational, refrigerated trailer, from Gordon Food Service, in the amount of $2,500. Child Nutrition funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the creation of an audit committee to procure audit services for the fiscal years from June 30, 2020 thru June 30, 2022. The committee shall be comprised of a minimum of three members and a maximum of five member, including at least one Board Member. Nominees are Ashley Cossin, Board Member, Charles Towner, Transportation Director, and Gary Hendricks, Treasurer.

The board approved the payment of $220.61 to Meagan Bonecutter and $437.84 to Ashley Cossin.

The board had a special re-entry meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 29 at 4:30 p.m.

The Mason County Board of Education will have their next regular business meeting on Aug. 11 at 6 p.m.