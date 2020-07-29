Farmers market to host cooking demo, music

POMEROY — The Meigs County Farmers Market will feature a cooking demo and live music this Saturday on the Pomeroy parking lot.

According to information provided by Stephanie Rife, market manager, Saturday’s cooking class will focus on another favorite summer culinary endeavor – the picnic.

“Tired of the usual sandwiches and chips? Come to the Meigs County Farmers’ Market on Saturday, August 1st from 11 a.m. to noon at the lower gazebo on the Pomeroy parking lot and get some ideas for your next outing,” a market press release stated. “Spoiler alert – all our recipes can be made ahead and the potato salad is mayonnaise-free so it can stand up to the summer heat.”

Admission is free but visitors are asked to bring a lawn chair to help facilitate social spacing during the class.

Local fan favorite, and Meigs County native, Brent Patterson, will be providing live music during the market as well.

Veteran vouchers are also still available to veterans who would like to pick them up at the market booth. Also, with National Farmers Market Week approaching from Aug. 2-8, the Meigs County Commissioners plan to be at the market on Aug. 8 with a proclamation, celebrating the observance.

The Meigs County Farmers’ Market typically takes place each Saturday from May 2 through Oct. 31 on the lower end of the Pomeroy Parking Lot. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday.

Find local produce and one-of-a-kind items.

For more on the Farmers’ Market visit the Meigs County Farmers’ Market on Facebook.

Local musician Brent Patterson will perform this Saturday at the Meigs County Farmers Market in Pomeroy. (OVP File Photo) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_Patterson.jpg Local musician Brent Patterson will perform this Saturday at the Meigs County Farmers Market in Pomeroy. (OVP File Photo)