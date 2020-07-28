Plans to renovate Mason basketball court

MASON — Work is progressing on plans to renovate and enlarge a basketball court in the Town of Mason, council members learned at their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Steve Ohlinger, Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Becky Pearson and Sarah Stover.

Kristopher Clark attended and said he has contacted AEP regarding the court lighting. He said the present light can be moved, and an additional light will be needed, along with a pole set.

Clark said the power company needs an e-mail from the town before work can be planned and estimated. The council agreed to send the correspondence.

Clark, along with D.J. Gibbs and Tanner Nutter, attended a previous meeting, asking for the town’s support in enlarging the court to regulation size. The trio said they would seek funding from grants and fundraisers.

A recent concert at the park had been planned by the town, prior to the governor’s mandate banning outdoor concerts. The council had committed to paying Barry Taylor $100 to organize the event. Following the governor’s ban, a private citizen hosted the event.

At Thursday’s meeting, the council members agreed to pay Taylor a $100 consulting fee for work done prior to the concert. Kearns added there was a big turnout and the people attending enjoyed it.

The council discussed if they should begin renting the shelters once again at the park. Since the mandate remains to keep crowds under 25, members agreed to not rent the shelters, but allow them to be used on a first come, first served basis. It was noted the community room is also not being rented at this time.

In other action, the council:

Approved a sign permit for City National Bank, and a building permit for Marjorie Rhodes for roof repair;

Agreed to purchase a $129 plexiglass divider for the water office from Hartford Auto Glass;

Heard a report from Dennis that the town did not apply for the CARES Act funding, and that the application period has closed;

Agreed to purchase a laptop computer for municipal court;

Agreed to allow town workers to use equipment to remove old fence posts at Wahama High School in preparation for a new fence;

Heard a report from Police Chief Colton McKinney that Click It or Ticket is ongoing until Aug. 1;

Tabled the purchase of a brush hog for a town tractor at a cost of $7,500;

Heard from Stover that the town spent $8,000 more than was taken in during the last fiscal year;

Held the second reading of the camper ordinance;

Agreed to sign a contract with Republic Services for trash pick-up; and,

Discussed repairing a section of sidewalk at Second and Brown streets.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic2-1.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to OVP

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.