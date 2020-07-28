Morning fire causes road closure on U.S. 35

SOUTHSIDE — A semi-tractor trailer reportedly caught fire early Tuesday morning on Route 35 in Southside near Yauger Farm Supply causing the road to be closed for several hours.

Point Pleasant Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief James Blake said the department received the call a few minutes after midnight Tuesday morning.

Blake said that a semi-tractor driver traveling on Route 35 noticed the back wheels were smoking and sparking. The driver reportedly pulled off the road near Yauger Farm Supply and the tires were on fire. Blake said the fire spread to the contents of the trailer and then to a storage barn at the Yauger’s property.

Blake said the barn was part of the business, but that they are still open and operating.

The roadway was closed due to the fire, but reopened using one lane around 9:15 a.m., Tuesday. Both lanes are now open.

“The trailer portion of the unit was right along the highway and when it caught fire, everything that was in it came out and it wasn’t that far off the berm of the highway,” Blake said. “In order to get the fire out, Route 35 had to be shut down so our apparatus could get close enough to put the fire out of not only the trailer, but the building as well.”

There were no injuries reported as a result of this fire.

There were rumors of the fire causing Appalachian Power customers to lose electricity. Blake said he was “not aware” of any outages resulting from the fire. Phil Moye with Appalachian Power said there were no reports of outages in the area caused by the accident.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

