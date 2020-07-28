Community Foundation awards $45K in scholarships

MASON COUNTY — The Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF, Inc.) recent awarded 50 scholarships to “outstanding students in Mason County,” according to a news release from MCCF.

The release further stated, “The Community Foundation of Mason County awarded almost $20,000 in scholarships to 25 students. The Gordon C. & Mildred R. Jackson Foundation awarded scholarships to 15 new high school seniors and 10 renewal applicants. The Jackson Scholarship is a renewable scholarship in which students can reapply each year for 4 years. Scholarship amounts and numbers vary according to the scholarship fund holder’s decision each year.

“MCCF, Inc. Scholarship Review Committee selects these fine young men and women based on the individual fund’s criteria. Scholarships may be selected according to or requiring a financial need, specific field of interest, academic excellence, and perhaps the college one chooses to attend. However, most of our scholarships are looking for community service.”

“To all the high school students, be involved in Mason County,” Misty Hamon, MCCF, Inc. executive director, said. “This helps improve our communities and in return may help you receive a scholarship.”

“Our scholarships have enabled extraordinarily talented students from families with modest incomes to attend top colleges and universities,” Mario Liberatore, MCCF, Inc. board chair, said. “These students go onto graduate with honors.”

The Community Foundation is dedicated to advancing the education of exceptionally promising students who have exhibited community service. Since 2010, the foundation has awarded close to a half million dollars in scholarships to thousands of deserving students. The community foundation has also provided over $1.5 million in grants to organizations that serve such students.

MCCF, Inc. also provides grants to our community twice a year. Many of these grants aid the schools as they enhance the learning and educational programs for our county’s youth.

To inquire about setting up a scholarship or moving a scholarship under the Foundation’s umbrella, call 304-372-4500. To see the 2020 scholarship recipients visit https://www.mccfinc.org/or on Facebook at Community Foundation of Mason County.

Information submitted by MCCF.