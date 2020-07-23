Council approves geese management program

POINT PLEASANT — During the most recent Point Pleasant City Council meeting, council voted to initiate a program to manage the Canada geese population at Krodel Park.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said a presentation from Tom Elliot with the “Canada Goose Program” was given to council about a program to attempt to remove the geese from the park.

Billings said the program would take about 12-18 months.

“There was quite a discussion,” Billings said. “In fact, the gentleman was very in detail. The purpose is a cooperative service agreement, which is to provide an intricate wildlife damage management program directed at reducing human health and safety risks and property damage associated with Canada geese.”

Billings said he met with Elliot and they removed about 35 geese to the TNT area to put bands on them. Billings said some of the geese already had bands on them and had apparently returned to Krodel.

Billings said Elliot told that some of the geese will stay in the TNT area, some will go elsewhere and some will come back to Krodel.

Billings said this management program is a lengthy process, but the city is working to relocate some of the geese for the health and safety of the community.

