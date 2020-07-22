Board of Ed. approves new reentry calendar

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County board of Education approved a new “reentry calendar” during a special calendar meeting on Tuesday night.

The board approved the “revised OS days school calendar” for the 2020-21 school year. Some features of this calendar include a start date of Aug. 17, which eliminates the possibility of teachers and staff having a delayed a pay period. The professional learning and training days are “front loaded,” said curriculum and instruction director, Dr. Kenny Bond.

The calendar also includes non-traditional learning days for three days around Thanksgiving and non-traditional days on Good Friday and the following Monday. Students will also be out of school from Dec. 23 through Jan. 5. The last day for students will be May 28 and June 1 for teachers.

The board came to the decision after discussion. Board member Ashley Cossin said she did not want the teachers to miss a payday. Cossin also said that she wanted to get a calendar approved so teachers, parents and students could begin planning.

Board President Dale Shobe said he disagreed with voting on a calendar Tuesday evening because the situation is always changing.

After board members clarified some things in the calendar with Bond, the majority agreed to take a vote. The board unanimously approved the calendar. All board members were present at the meeting.

The board was presented with six calendars during the meeting. The first was the original calendar, which was approved in may for a start day of Aug. 17 and an end date of June 2.

The next three calendars were samples from the state department. These calendars would have teachers potentially miss a pay period. The sample calendars had varying start and end dates — including Aug. 25 and Aug. 31. They also had varying holiday and seasonal breaks.

The last calendar presented to the board was the “central office suggested calendar.” This calendar had a start date of Aug. 25 with many of training days at the beginning of the year. Thanksgiving break and spring break had non-traditional learning days. The last day for students would have been May 28 and June 1 for teachers.

An emergency meeting was scheduled for Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. to discuss and possibly take action on a reentry plan for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Mason County Board of Education has a regular business meeting on July 28 at 6 p.m.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

