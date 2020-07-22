FRN updated on grant, homeless shelter

POINT PLEASANT — Members of the Family Resource Network (FRN) met on Tuesday afternoon at the shelter house at Krodel Park.

This was the first in-person meeting for the group since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Members could also join the meeting remotely via teleconference.

FRN Director Greg Fowler updated the group on the grant cycle, which is just now beginning. Fowler said they had a new list of goals for this grant. Those goals include focusing on substance misuse and looking for gaps in service; family support including grand families, foster families, food pantries and housing; and disaster response and how to prepare.

Bree Ramey with Mountain State Healthy Families updated FRN members on the baby pantry. The pantry received a grant for a summer reading program to hand out books to anyone under 18 years old. They will have the first drive-thru for books at the baby pantry in August.

The baby pantry is looking to reschedule the spring baby shower for September and will likely be a drive-thru service.

Ronie Wheeler, coordinator of the Prevention Coalition, said he will being attending a virtual conference next week. Wheeler also said the coalition was going to sponsor a trophy for a car show this summer, but it has been canceled.

Fowler said the prevention coalition purchased educational programs for the schools. There are now programs for nearly every grade level in Mason County Schools.

Fowler said the Facing Hunger Food Bank was in Mason last month and Ashton last week.

In the open forum, John Machir, director of the Mason County Homeless Shelter, said they are in the process of receiving bids for the new building.

