Five new COVID cases reported in Gallia County… Two new cases reported in Mason County

OHIO VALLEY — New COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday in both Gallia and Mason counties.

The Gallia County Health Department reported five new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county to a total of 34 cases, 20 of which are considered active.

”Three individuals are contacts of our current cases. Two individuals are not contacts of our current cases,” stated the Gallia County Health Department regarding the new cases.

Current case age ranges in Gallia County, according to the health department, are as follows:

0-19 — 8 cases (2 new)

20-29 — 2 cases

30-39 — 7 cases

40-49 — 5 cases

50-59 — 6 cases (1 new) (2 hospitalizations)

60-69 — 4 cases (2 new) (2 hospitalizations, 1 death)

70-79 — 2 cases (2 hospitalizations)

“GCHD is seeing an increase in new cases. GCHD advises to take necessary precautions to limit spread of COVID-19. Follow state-wide stay safe Ohio orders, practice social distancing, wear face-coverings when in public, stay home when sick, and wash hands often,” stated the summary released by the Gallia County Health Department on Tuesday.

Of the 34 cases (31 confirmed, 3 probable) in Gallia County, 17 are males and 17 are females. A total of 20 cases are considered active, with 13 recovered and one death. Six individuals in Gallia County were hospitalized with the virus, with five having since been released and one deceased.

Case totals in Meigs County remain unchanged on Tuesday, with the Meigs County Health Department reporting a total of 22 cases (16 confirmed, 6 probable). Of these, 10 are considered to be active cases. None of the individuals have required hospitalization.

Age ranges for the 22 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 4 cases

20-29 — 5 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 3 cases

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the Mason County Health Department confirmed there are now 30 cases in the county, with two of the cases being hospitalized. The health department said there are seven active cases and 21 of those 30 cases are recovered. Then, on the 5 p.m. report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the state updated its numbers to report 32 confirmed cases for Mason County. Due to press deadlines, these late afternoon numbers had not yet been confirmed with the Mason County Health Department.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 32 COVID-19 cases in Mason County are as follows:

0-9 — 2 cases

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 9 cases

30-39 — 3 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 8 cases

60-69 — 3 cases

70+ — 1 case

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health reported a total of 77,215 cases, an increase of 1,047 from Monday. The daily increase is less than the 21-day average of 1,211 new cases. While new cases were down, deaths, hospitalizations and ICU admissions were above the 21-day average. A total of 30 new deaths (21-day average of 17) were reported, bringing the total to 3,219. There were 126 new hospital admissions (21-day average of 90) and 23 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

In West Virginia, as of the 5 p.m. update on Monday, DHHR reported a total of 5,199 cases and 101 deaths. These numbers show 57 new cases and one new death since Monday at 5 p.m.

(Editor’s Note: Statistics reported in this article are tentative and subject to change.)

