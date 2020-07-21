Remedy discussed for New Haven’s water woes

NEW HAVEN — A phosphate program to sequester iron and manganese in the Town of New Haven’s water system has been suggested by a Morgantown company, it was learned at the most recent town council meeting.

Present were Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Steve Carpenter, Grant Hysell, George Gibbs, Matt Shell and Roy Grimm.

The program was developed by Phoenix Solutions, after being contacted by the town’s engineering firm, Chapman Technical Group. The hope is that the phosphate solution will remedy the excess iron and manganese that is causing a brown discoloration in many residents’ water. Although the solution will not rid the water of the metals, it will collect and surround them, clearing the water.

The town recently completed an $8.2 million water upgrade project. It was suggested the high pressure pump to the new well stirred the metals that were laying in the bottom of the old well. A few residents reported at the meeting that their water had cleared slightly in the past few weeks.

The town is in the process of getting the necessary equipment and chemicals to begin the program, it was reported. The phosphate solution will be injected into the influent water line prior to the placement of the treatment chemicals. Following the initial purchase of the injector and injector pump, the process will cost the town approximately $9,300 annually.

A second possible solution to the brown water was the purchase and installation of a “green” filtration system. The estimated cost for the system was $1 million, plus the expense of keeping it running.

Roberta Hysell said the town has been advised by its attorney not to sign any additional drawdowns (payments) for the project. He also advised not to sign the substantial completion document which would start the warranty period.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Amber Mossman for a roof, Carolyn Bird for a porch, and George Gibbs for exterior painting (Gibbs abstained from the vote);

Heard police concerns from resident Shawn King;

Heard a report from Shell that the town was found to have no wrongdoing by the West Virginia Ethics Commission in the handling of recent rental equipment;

Approved up to $1,000 to purchase cradles, stands and mounts for the police department’s new laptop computers, purchased through money from highway safety; and,

Heard concerns from resident Karen Hindel regarding the condition of a property whose owner is in a long-term care facility.

The town hall will be closed July 28 for the municipal election.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-13.jpg

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.