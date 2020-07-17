OVB to close lobbies starting Monday

OHIO VALLEY — For the safety of its community, Ohio Valley Bank has made the decision to re-close their lobbies until further notice effective, Monday, July 20.

A press release from OVB stated, “This action is being taken due to the heightened number of cases in and around the bank’s service areas.”

OVB Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman said, “I believe this is the responsible thing to do in order to protect our community. Our drive-thru windows will remain open, and I implore our customers to take advantage of our wide range of free, contactless online services to manage their accounts.”

Customers may make an appointment to see a loan officer or access their safe deposit box at the drive-thru window or by calling 1-800-468-6682. While lobbies are closed, drive thru windows will remain open. Select locations in Gallipolis and Jackson will host extended drive-thru hours. Hours vary by branch. The Bank advises customers to check its Website at www.ovbc.com for specific branch hours.

For those wishing to conduct contactless banking online, the bank has NetTeller internet banking for use with desktop and laptop computers, the OVB app for phone and tablets, OVB Line telephone banking at 888-FONE-OVB (888-366-3682), Text Message Banking, and more. Details can be obtained from the Bank website.

More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s Website at www.ovbc.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank. Pandemic-related banking information can be found at www.ovbc.com/covid-19.

Information provided by OVB.