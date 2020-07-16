Two new COVID cases reported in Meigs County

OHIO VALLEY — Two new COVID-19 cases were announced in Meigs County on Thursday, both females in the 20-29 age range.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, this brings the county’s active cases to 5. These confirmed cases of COVID-19 bring Meigs County to 17 total cases (15 Confirmed, 2 Probable) since April.

The first case is a female in the 20 to 29-year-old age range, who is a direct contact of the case reported on July 14 (a 10-19 age female), and is not hospitalized.

The second case is also a female in the 20 to 29-year old age range, who is not hospitalized.

Age ranges for the 17 Meigs County cases are as follows:

0-19 — 3 cases

20-29 — 3 cases (2 new)

30-39 — 2 cases

40-49 — 2 cases

50-59 — 3 cases

60-69 — 2 cases

70-79 — 2 cases

Of the cases in Meigs County, 12 are listed as recovered, with 5 active. None of the Meigs County cases have required hospitalization. Two positive antibody tests have also been reported in Meigs County.

Cases in Gallia County remain unchanged, with 25 total cases (22 confirmed, 3 probable). Cases in the county include 13 females and 12 males. One person is currently hospitalized. There have been a total of six hospitalizations, and one death. Ten individuals have recovered and 14 cases are considered active.

The COVID-19 cases in Mason County have remained at 26 total confirmed cases. Dennis Zimmerman, director of Mason County Office of Emergency Services (OES), told the Mason County Commissioners on Thursday afternoon that there were seven active cases in the county.

According to DHHR, the age ranges for the 26 COVID-19 cases in Mason County are as follows:

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 6 cases

30-39 — 2 cases

40-49 — 4 cases

50-59 — 8 cases

60-69 — 3 cases

70+ — 1 case

As of the 2 p.m. update on Thursday, in Ohio there is a total of 70,601 reported cases, an increase of 1,290 from the day before. This number exceeds the 21-day average of 1,093 cases per day. There were 28 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 3,103 deaths in the state. This is above the 21-day average of 16 deaths per day.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions also continue to exceed the 21-day average with 115 new hospitalizations (21-day average of 87) and 21 new ICU admissions (21-day average of 18).

As of the 5 p.m. update on Thursday, DHHR reported a total of 4,657 cases and 99 deaths. These numbers show 100 new cases and one new death since Wednesday at 5 p.m

