Moose hosts fundraiser for New Haven pool

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant Moose Lodge #731 held a charity bingo event on Monday evening to support the New Haven Pool.

This was the first charity bingo since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The Moose Lodge raised $2,000 for the pool with over $700 raised from donations from individuals throughout the county, according to Moose member Dave Morgan.

Morgan said keeping the pool going has been a total community effort and many county residents have donated to the pool in other ways.

Morgan said this event brings the annual total to over $8,000 in the three months that they have been able to have the charity bingo in 2020.

Morgan said Jeff Noble from the Gallipolis Shriners presented a plaque to the Moose Lodge to show the Shriners’ appreciation of the February fundraiser to benefit Shriners Hospital.

Morgan said the next charity bingo is scheduled for Aug. 10 to benefit the West Virginia Wounded Warriors. The Moose Lodge is partnering with the VFW in Mason to raise money. Games start at 7 p.m.

The Moose Lodge hosted a charity bingo to support the New Haven Pool on Monday evening. Dave Morgan | Courtesy The Gallipolis Shriners presented a plaque to the Moose Lodge in appreciation for the February charity bingo, which benefited the Shriners Hospital. Dave Morgan | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

