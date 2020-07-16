BOE approves agenda items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Schools Board of Education met on Tuesday night and approved agenda items.

For items needing content approval, the board approved Ronald Kim Browning, as an approved driver for the 2020/21 school year. His driving record has been checked by the WV Department of Motor Vehicles; and the Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Glenville State College to provide Dual Credit for Mason County Students beginning 2020/21 school year.

The following policies were placed on a five-day review and comment period: #5511-Dress and Grooming and #2370.01-Virtual Schools.

The following policies were approved by the board: #0100-Definitions; #3165-Use of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors by Personnel; #3242-Professional Learning for Educators; #4165-Use of Epinephrine Auto-Injectors by Personnel; #4242-Service Personnel Staff Development; #5111-Eligibility of Resident/Nonresident Students for Enrollment; #5605- Discipline for Special Education Students; #5610-Exclusion from Classroom or School Bus, Suspension and Expulsion of Students; #5630.01-Use of Restraint and Seclusion with Students; #5710-Student Complaints; #6510-Payroll Authorization; #7310-Disposition of Personal Property; #8510.01-Child Nutrition Standards; #9120-Public Information Program.

In professional personnel matters, the board approved the following: The resignation of Maurice Alouf, Art Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective July 30, 2020; The resignation of Rachel Allinder Carroll, Fourth Grade Teacher, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, effective June 8, 2020; The resignation of Alyssa Russell, Music/Choir Teacher, Ashton Elementary, effective June 24, 2020; The transfer of Jennifer Wamsley, Careers in Education Teacher, Mason County Career Center, Job #701-025-V, 200 days, state position code 217, effective 2020/21 school year. Ms. Wamsley is being employed from the transfer and subsequent assignment list; The employment of Clarissa Alabi-Isama, Counselor, Roosevelt Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; The employment of Scarlett Enos, LD/BD/MI Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year; The employment of Jennifer Marcum, 7-12 grade Social Studies Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, Job #502-884-P, 200 days, state position code 214, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

The board approved the employment of the following as Substitute Teachers , Job #001-014-P, effective for the 2020/21 school year: Laura Anderson, John Arnott, Julie Banton, Rosa Beattie, Lee Bently, Anna Bledsoe, Patricia Brumfield, William Buchanan, Sheena Buck, Barbara Burnett, Margaret Cade, Kirk Collins, Deborah Cottrill, Laura Cullen, Thomas Cullen, Deborah Czewski, Rhonda Daugherty, Wendy Day, Dorinda Deem, Jeffrey Elliott, Heather Fallon, Sharon Fields, Judith Flemming, Jillian Flory, Stephanie Fowble, Katelyn Garden, Tyler Garden, Tina Green, Rebecca Haer, Rhonda Haggy, Brenda Hanson, Richard Handley, Rebecca Hatfield, Leslie Hipes, Douglas Huff, Frances Hunt, Elizabeth Irvin, Joseph Johnson, David Jordan, James Jordan, Betsy Kelvington, Lois Kincaid, Karen King, Emily Kitchen, Tyson Layton, Nicole Nott, Timoghy Maloney, Michael Marrero, Gavin Mattox, Calyssa Mayes, Justin Morgan, Kendi Morris, Barbara Musser, Lois McBeth, Kelsi McCarty, Kim Napora, Amilda Noll-Thompson, Patricia Park, Sharon Phlegar, Sherry Pullin, Marybeth Pyles, Diane Redman, William Rice, Kathryn Rollins, Terry Rollins, Soni Roush, Stephen Safford, Elizabeth Saunders, Aaron Saunders, Courtney Sayre, Jeannette Sayre, Barbara Scarberry, Faith Slone, Judy Smith, Elizabeth Sommerville, Angela Staats, Ladona Stephens, Doug Sturgeon, Sue Thacker, Rosemary Vickers, Debra Wallace, Vera Wilson, Brenda Withers, Jeffrey Wittman.

For service personnel, the board approved the following: Resignation of Pamela Simpkins, Substitute Bus Operator; Transfer of Monica Baker, Secretary, Hannan Jr/Sr High, to Secretary, Roosevelt Elementary, effective 2020/21 school year; Employment of Dana Rodgers, Cook, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective 2020/21 school year.

For extra-curricular matters, the board approved the following: Employment of Jolisha LaValley, SLP, Extended School Year Distant Learning, effective July 1 thru August 19, 2020, on an as needed basis; Employment of William Hamm, Extended School Year Teacher, Distant Learning, effective July 1-August 19, 2020, on an as needed basis; Employment of Marybeth Pyles, Amilda Noll-Thompson, and Douglas Sturgeon, as Homebound/Alternative Education, effective for the 2020/21 school year, on an as needed basis; Employment of Timothy Maloney, Head Jr High Football Coach, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Scott Goldsberry, Jr High Football Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Zach Sayre, Jr High Head Wrestling Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Zach Sayre, Assistant Varsity Boys Soccer Coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year; Employment of Ryan Russell, Head Varsity Wrestling Coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, effective for the 2020/21 school year.

In finance matters, the board approved the Contracted Service Agreement between Mason County Board of Education and Robin Harbrecht, to provide Marshall University Dual Credit, beginning Composition, for students attending Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, beginning 2020/21 school year. County funds will be the funding source.

The board approved the ratification of orders issued, transfers and supplements in the total amount of $1,947,158.65.

The Mason County Schools Board of Education has a special calendar meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 21 at 6 p.m.

The next regular business meeting for the board of education is scheduled for July 28 at 6 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_3.18-PPR-Graphic-9.jpg

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.