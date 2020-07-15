Hot Summer Nights cancels July performances

GALLIPOLIS — Performances set for the French Art Colony’s (FAC) Hot Summer Nights concert series are being canceled for the remainder of July, due to current COVID-19 concerns, with the hope the music can return in August.

On Wednesday, the FAC announced, via its Facebook page, “In order to support efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19 and to protect performers, visitors, staff and volunteers, we have decided to cancel all of the remaining July Hot Summer Nights concerts. We hope to start our Hot Summer Nights series again on August 6th with musical guest, Next Level. We also hope to have Brent Patterson Music and Matthew Metheney perform at later dates. We thank you all for your support and understanding during these trying times and sincerely can’t wait to see you all again when things are hopefully a bit more “normal!”

In addition to Next Level on Aug. 6, the remainder of the series schedule for August is currently as follows: Aug. 13 Jason Roach, Aug. 20 Paul Doeffinger. Gates open at 6 p.m., with the music beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free to FAC members or $5 at the gate.

The FAC’s announcement came during the same week the Mayor’s Night Out concert series in Point Pleasant, W.Va. announced it was canceling shows for July as well, due to Gov. Jim Justice’s restriction on social gatherings of more than 25 people in West Virginia.

For any additional information, connect with the FAC on Facebook, or at its website www. Frenchartcolony.org or call 740-446-3834.

Information provided by the FAC. Beth Sergent contributed to this article.

