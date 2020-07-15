Supporting Presidential Medal of Freedom to Williams

WASHINGTON – Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta, Ohio) released the following statement regarding his efforts to lead a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon Hershel “Woody” Williams. Williams, USMC (Ret.), is a recipient of the Medal of Honor:

“I am proud to lead this letter encouraging President Trump to award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Woody Williams,” Johnson said. “Mr. Williams served the United States in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II, and he was awarded our nation’s highest honor for military service – the Medal of Honor. Once he returned, he never stopped serving. Today, Woody continues to act as a tireless advocate for Gold Star Families and veterans across the country.”

Williams established the Hershel “Woody” Williams MOH Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument movement. To date, 60 monuments have been erected honoring Gold Star Families, helping to bring them peace and raising public awareness about the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved ones. He has a goal of placing at least Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in all 50 states.

Johnson added, “Now 96 years old, Mr. Williams has not slowed down. He continues to advocate for veterans by speaking with both children and adults. Additionally, he has advocated for countless pieces of legislation to assist veterans and their families to help heal the wounds of war. His 75 years of service and dedication to the legacy of American heroes since returning from the Pacific Theater in World War II is deserving of this prestigious honor.”

The letter was also signed by the following members of Ohio’s congressional delegation: Senator Rob Portman, Senator Sherrod Brown, Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, Rep. Troy Balderson, Rep. Mike Turner, Rep. Steve Chabot, Rep. Bob Gibbs, Rep. Steve Stivers, Rep. Bob Latta, Rep. Dave Joyce, Rep. Jim Jordan, Rep. Tim Ryan, Rep. Warren Davidson, and Rep. Brad Wenstrup.

Information provided by the office of Congressman Johnson.