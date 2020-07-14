Mayor’s Night canceled for July in Point

POINT PLEASANT — Mayor’s Night Out in Point Pleasant is canceled for the remainder of July due to the governors new restrictions on public gatherings.

City Clerk Amber Tatterson said the city council discussed the governor’s recent order at its meeting on Monday evening.

Tatterson and City Accountant Shannon Pearson said the cancellation will continue until the governor lifts the restrictions on gatherings of 25 people or more, which were announced on Monday afternoon.

Brent Patterson, who performed on June 19, was set to return to Riverfront Park for Mayor’s Night this week, on July 17. The performance was a change from the original schedule after a cancellation, according to Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings.

The canceled performances include Patterson, Next Level and Bunkhammer.

The remainder of the Mayor’s Night Out schedule is as follows: Aug. 7 will be Paul Doeffinger. Aug. 14 will be Flatrock Revival. Aug. 21 will be Blue Moves playing music of Elton John, the Beatles and similar genres.

The schedule was changed by the City of Point Pleasant for Aug. 14 with the return of Flatrock Revival. With the cancellation of the Mason County Fair, the city announced they would be looking for entertainment for that week. Mayor Billings said the city office received many calls from attendees asking to have the band back since their first performance.

The bands scheduled for this summer are local groups from Point Pleasant, Pomeroy, Ohio, Winfield, Mason, and Gallipolis, Ohio.

Friday, Aug. 28, the week after the last Mayor’s Night Out, will be Tribute to the River at Riverfront Park.

