Annual Vinton Bean Dinner Aug. 1

VINTON, Ohio — The annual Vinton Bean Dinner will go on, though some activities have been altered due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The dinner will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 in the Vinton Community Park. Due to health concerns associated with the coronavirus, some activities such as bingo, kid’s games and music will not take place. Social distancing and other health measures will be in effect.

According to information submitted to the Tribune, approximately 200 pounds of beans will be served this year. Serving will commence at noon and continue until the beans are gone. There will be a special drive-thru section for those who wish to pick up a bucket of beans to eat elsewhere. Refreshments will be available at a refreshment stand operated by the Legion Auxiliary.

The Vinton bean dinner was once sponsored by Union veterans of the American Civil War.

Other sponsors then took over the event as the old soldiers passed away. Most of this is verified in the old newspaper accounts of this event.

This historic event has been sponsored by the American Legion (Vinton Post 161 & Auxiliary Unit 161) since 1950.

The Vinton bean dinner is one of six authentic Civil War bean dinners which take place across the Buckeye State. According to organizers, at present, the Vinton bean dinner is the only dinner which has had its history documented.

“Legends surround four of Ohio’s six Civil War bean dinners, and although interesting, research has shown these legends are not accurate,” stated a press release regarding the event.

“Regardless of the stories surrounding Ohio’s Civil War bean dinners, all six of the state’s Civil War bean dinners (located in the communities of Vinton, Rio Grande, Wilkesville, Limerick, New Castle, and Celina), are authentic – dating back to the era of the Civil War veterans – and help preserve Ohio’s unique Civil War Legacy, the state’s unbroken link with the American Civil War,” the press release stated.

Everyone is welcome to attend these historic events. For information about the Vinton bean dinner call 740-388-8053.

Information submitted by John Holcomb, from Post #161, on behalf of the Vinton Bean Dinner.

