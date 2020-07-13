Reminder: Tax filing deadline is Wednesday

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Tax Department reminds taxpayers that income tax returns, originally due April 15, are now due Wednesday, July 15.

On March 26, Gov. Jim Justice extended the April 15, filing deadline by three months in response to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor’s decision conforms with federal income tax relief provisions issued March 20 by the Internal Revenue Service in response to the coronavirus.

This three-month extension applies to income taxes and returns for individuals, corporations, fiduciaries, and pass-through entities, including declarations of estimated tax that would have been due April 15. If the taxes due April 15 are paid by July 15, no interest or additions to tax will apply.

The deadline extension to July 15, also applied to any estimated payments for income taxes that would have been due between April 15 and June 30. If paid by July 15, no interest or additions will apply.

Please note that the deadline for S Corporation and partnership returns, due on March 16, was not extended.

For personal income tax filings, the West Virginia State Tax Department encourages the use of approved electronic filing vendors. Free file programs may be available to certain qualified taxpayers. See the following pages on the State Tax Department website for more information at https://tax.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx.

Information provided by West Virginia State Tax Department.