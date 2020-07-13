Mason Council ordinance regulates campers

MASON — Members of the Mason Town Council held the first reading of an ordinance to regulate campers during their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Harley Stewart, and council members Sarah Stover, Becky Pearson, Steve Ohlinger, Sharon Kearns and Marty Yeager.

The ordinance calls for anyone owning a camper to obtain a permit, good for a period of one year. People are prohibited from residing in campers as permanent housing within the municipality. When being stored, campers must be as far back off the street as feasible, with slide-outs closed and pop-ups down.

Permits can be obtained to utilize campers in town for no more than 28 calendar days per year. Special circumstances, such as a house fire, can be considered by council members.

Fines of up to $1,000 plus court costs, and up to 30 days in jail, are the penalty for offenders.

Also during the meeting, the council agreed to charge a $35 reconnection fee if town workers are called upon for turning water off for a resident’s water leak, or if a resident has the water turned off while away. It was noted that homeowners should have shut off valves at their houses to accomplish this without calling upon the town.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that the police department was $22,000 under budget for 2019/2020, purchased body cameras with grant funds, and has new computer software in place;

Approved building permits for Shirley Tucker to replace a roof, and Steve Reitmire to demolish a trailer;

Heard questions from Stover regarding nepotism and a possible ethics violation for the hiring of a relative to mow grass;

Agreed to pay Barry Taylor $100 to organize music at the park on July 17 from 7 to 10 p.m.;

Approved up to $500 for boat cleats and bumpers for the park dock;

Agreed to install a solar light to shine on the American Flag and pole, set by David Morgan and Scott Brewer;

Approved a rollover in the amount of $269,000 in excess funds from the previous year’s budget into the present one; and,

Discussed possible drug traffic on George Street with a resident who attended the meeting.

The next meeting will be July 23, 6:30 p.m.

