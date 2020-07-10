Mason Co. reports 2 new COVID cases

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County saw an increase in reported COVID-19 cases on Friday while cases in Meigs and Gallia Counties remained unchanged.

The Mason County Health Department is now reporting 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 17 of those individuals having recovered, according to Mason County Health Department Administrator Jennifer Thomas. Thomas said all the confirmed cases are community acquired.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the age ranges for 23 of the Mason County cases are as follows:

10-19 — 2 cases

20-29 — 6 cases

30-39 — 2 cases

40-49 — 3 cases

50-59 — 6 cases

60-69 — 3 cases

70+ — 1 case

The DHHR case count is two less than the official count from the Mason County Health Department.

As of press time on Friday, the Gallia County Health Department has reported 20 cases (17 confirmed and 3 probable) since the beginning of the pandemic. In it’s latest update, the Gallia Health Department reported nine recovered individuals; 1 death; and 10 active and/or hospitalized cases. Six of the 20 individuals have required hospitalization, with two still hospitalized.

Meigs County remains at a total of 12 cases (10 confirmed and 2 probable) since the county’s first case was reported in early April.

Currently there is one active case in the county, with 11 individuals reported as recovered from the virus. None of the individuals have required hospitalization. There have been four females and eight males with COVID-19 cases in Meigs County.

Around the region, Athens County has seen cases climb dramatically in recent days, now reporting 111 cases, 76 of which are considered active. On July 1, Athens County had reported a total of 56 cases, nearly doubling since that time. Cases with an onset date of July 1 or more recent in Athens County include 9 in the 0-19 age range and 42 in the 20-29 age range.

Of the 111 cases, nine have been hospitalized and there has been one death.

Lawrence County has reported 82 cases as of Friday afternoon with eight hospitalizations and zero deaths. The case count is an increase of 10 since July 1.

Vinton County has reported 23 cases (six hospitalizations, two deaths), one since July 1; while Jackson County has reported 27 cases (three hospitalizations, zero deaths), two since the beginning of July.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health is reporting a total of 62,856 cases, an increase of 1,525 from the previous day. There was also an increase of 131 in hospitalizations to a total of 8,701 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Overall COVID-19 deaths in Ohio increased by 26 to a total of 3,032 deaths.

In the 5 p.m. update on Friday, West Virginia DHHR reported a total of 3,983 cases and 95 deaths. These numbers show 157 new cases in 24 hours and no new deaths.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_Untitled-collage-4.jpg