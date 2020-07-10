Shelter open by appointment

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Animal Shelter remains open by appointment only during the COVID-19 pandemic but it is open.

The shelter, located on Fairgrounds Road, is open from noon-4 p.m., Monday-Friday. They are accepting surrendered animals and adopting animals, but by appointment only, according to shelter manager Judy Oliver.

Staff members will meet people at the door to fill out paperwork for surrendered animals.

Those interested in adopting an animal are to make an appointment before arriving. Staff members will bring animals out to meet the perspective adopters. Oliver said these appointments are for people who are “serious” about adopting an animal and not just people who want to look or play with them.

When at an appointment, a mask must be worn and the shelter asks that you bring your own safety supplies. Gloves will also be provided.

Oliver said the shelter currently has around 10 adoptable dogs. Many of the dogs are pitbull mixes, which Oliver said is what many of the stray dogs are. There are no puppies at the shelter right now. The shelter has a limited number of cats available for adoptions and is not accepting any cats right now.

The county dog warden is still going out on calls and picking up stray dogs, according to Oliver.

Oliver said the operations at the shelter are the same, they are just not letting people into the building at this time.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Dawson is two years old, neutered and ready for his forever home. He knows how to sit and shake. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_dawson.jpg Dawson is two years old, neutered and ready for his forever home. He knows how to sit and shake. Mason County Animal Shelter | Courtesy Oreo is an eight-week-old kitten that is ready for adoption. He is said to be sweet and loving. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_oreo.jpg Oreo is an eight-week-old kitten that is ready for adoption. He is said to be sweet and loving. Mason County Animal Shelter | Courtesy

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.