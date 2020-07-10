Tractor-sweeper for Krodel’s Claflin trail

POINT PLEASANT — The Robert and Louise Claflin Walking Trail and the City of Point Pleasant have received a new tractor-sweeper combination vehicle for the trail located at Krodel Park.

The new tractor-sweeper combination is meant to clean the trail for a mostly droppings-clear trek, which can be a chore considering the protected geese which make the park their home.

The tractor-sweeper dedicated to cleaning the walking trail was obtained with a $14,776 grant from the Robert & Louise Claflin Foundation.

Tractor-sweeper grant project manager Robert Rulen, desired walkers to have a safe and clean walking experience and approached the foundation for funding.

“Walkers, runners, strollers, and people of all ages and abilities can use the trail, especially when the trail has been cleaned,” Rulen said. “Groups, walking clubs, and people needing to improve their health have been using the trail.”

“This is clearly solving a problem by providing funding for the tractor-sweeper. People want to use the track but complained about the droppings littering some of the trail,” said Claflin Foundation President Stephen C. Littlepage.

Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings reports that the tractor-sweeper will be utilized Monday through Friday with a possibility of adding weekends.

Information submitted by the Claflin Foundation.