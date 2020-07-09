Free masks available at local libraries

MASON COUNTY — With the recent face covering mandate issued by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the Mason County Library System is doing its part to make sure residents are covered.

Free masks are now available at all three library locations, Point Pleasant, Mason, and New Haven, on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition, each library will host a drive-through event, where people can remain in their vehicles, and a mask will be delivered to each person in the car.

The masks were purchased by the United Way of the River Cities, through a grant from the AEP Foundation. They are made of Hanes t-shirt material, have nose piece wires, and come in a choice of black or gray.

Made for adult sizes, age 16 and up, the washable masks will be distributed to anyone 10 years and over, which is the mandated age to wear them. There is a limit of one per person.

Library Director Pam Thompson said Mason County received 1,000 masks, and they will be distributed while supplies last. The county might be able to get additional masks, if needed, she added.

Drive-through events will have a super hero theme, showing super heroes wear masks. Coloring and activity sheets, as well as sack lunches, will be given to any children coming through the line with adults.

The drive-through events will be at the Point Pleasant library on July 15, New Haven on July 20, and Mason on July 22. All will be from 10 a.m. to noon.

Over 10,000 masks will be distributed in the service region of the United Way of the River Cities. In addition to Mason County, the agency serves Cabell, Lincoln and Wayne counties in West Virginia, and Lawrence County in Ohio.

For more information, or to check mask availability, call the Point Pleasant library at 304-675-0894, Mason at 304-773-5580, or New Haven at 304-882-3252.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

