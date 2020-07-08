Virtual 4-H camp registration open

MASON COUNTY — A virtual 4-H camp is available this month to Mason County 4-H members.

The state required all 4-H camps to cancel for the 2020 summer due to the COVID-19. The virtual camp is scheduled for July 27-30, said Mason County West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Agent Lorrie Wright.

Wright said the camp committee was unable to meet recently because WVU Extension is not allowing face-to-face meetings while they rewrite the guidelines. Although the exact details of the camp are still in the works, Wright said the registration is open for students to sign-up for the virtual camps.

“It is not necessary to have internet as ‘campers’ will be provided a box full of camp activities that can be completed at home,” Wright said in an email to the Register.

Wright said the virtual camp is a way to stay connected with the 4-H members in the county while they are not able to meet in person.

“It is not intended to replace camp,” Wright said, “only to provide fun activities while keeping them safe during this pandemic.”

The registration page says the virtual camp will provide youth with the opportunity to take part in some of the traditional 4-H camp experiences — including assemblies, service projects, STEM activities, outdoor recreation, arts and crafts and much more. Wright said there are activities for all age groups and they are free to all West Virginia youth.

The registration page also says that participants will be able to earn virtual badges for completing “head, heart, hands and health activities” — the four “Hs.” There are also prizes for the participants who complete all required activities.

To register for the virtual 4-H camp, go to 4h.zsuite.org and set up an account. The directions are on the website.

Campers get creative about connecting

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

