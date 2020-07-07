MU votes to remove name from campus building

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Tuesday unanimously to remove the name from a building on the Huntington campus.

Board members issued the following statement after the vote:

“The Marshall University Board of Governors voted today to remove the name ‘Jenkins Hall’ from the Education Building. Upon the recommendation of President Jerome A. Gilbert, the board took this action to serve the university’s best interests.

“The board considered this issue last year and decided to allow the name to remain intact, while also reinforcing the university’s commitment to the principles of diversity and the equal treatment of all people. A statement released on behalf of the board at that time read, ‘Marshall University will constantly confront and challenge bigotry, intolerance and unwarranted discrimination in all of their manifestations.’

“Our board reaffirmed that commitment today by voting, not to erase history, but simply to no longer honor a man whose accomplishments do not provide the university with enduring value.

“Removing the name will allow the board at a future date to honor someone who has made a significant and far-reaching impact on Marshall University through extraordinary public service, service to the university or a major monetary gift.

“The Board of Governors has carefully considered the name of every other campus building and concluded that this is the final step in a thoughtful, university-wide effort to make sure the people we honor represent the ideals of equality and justice embodied by Chief Justice John Marshall.”

University officials said the building will be known as the Education Building for the time being.

Also at today’s meeting, five new board members were sworn in by Chief Circuit Judge of Cabell County Gregory L. Howard.

The new members are as follows:

– Kathy D’Antoni of Cabell County succeeds Timothy Dagostine. D’Antoni lives in Barboursville and is a recently retired education administrator.

– Donald R. Holcomb of Raleigh County succeeds Gary White. Holcomb lives in Daniels and is co-owner of Mountaineer Automotive.

– Angel R. Moore of Kanawha County succeeds James Bailes. Moore lives in Charleston and is an attorney.

– Samuel R. Moore of Cabell County succeeds Christie Kinsey. Moore lives in Huntington and is a minister.

– Anna Williams of Cabell County is the new student representative to the board. Williams lives in Huntington and is a senior majoring in public communication and English.

For a complete list of board members and committees, visit www.marshall.edu/board.

Information provided by Marshall University.