The French Art Colony’s (FAC) Hot Summer Nights concert series began with back-to-back shows last week. The well-attended performances included an audience both under the pavilion and on the lawn, practicing social distancing while listening to the Stringbenders on Thursday night and Hard Reign on Friday. Pictured are scenes from Thursday’s show with the Stringbenders, featuring Jason Stout, Nick Rocchi, and Beej Rocchi. This summer’s concert lineup includes: July 9 Sour Mash String Band, July 16 Next Level, July 23 Brent Patterson, July 30 Matthew Adam Metheney, Aug. 6 Next Level, Aug. 13 Jason Roach, Aug. 20 Paul Doeffinger. Gates open at 6 p.m., with music at 6:30 p.m. Entry fee for the show is $5, except for FAC members, who may attend at no charge. Food will be available with donation along with a cash bar throughout the evening. (Beth Sergent | OVP)

