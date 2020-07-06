New COVID cases reported over holiday weekend

OHIO VALLEY — The holiday weekend saw an increase in COVID-19 cases in Gallia, Mason and Meigs Counties.

Gallia County now has 18 cases according to an update on Sunday from the Gallia County Health Department on its Facebook page. No additional cases were announced in the county as of Monday afternoon. Four new confirmed cases were announced over the weekend.

“At this time, we are reporting 2 additional cases of COVID-19 for Gallia County. These cases are currently active and not the result of an antibody test. Both cases are contacts of COVID-19 cases. They will be listed as 2 additional confirmed cases for a total of 18 cases (15 confirmed, 3 probable),” stated the health department in a Facebook post on Sunday. The cases announced on Saturday were also confirmed cases which were not connected to one another or to any cases announced prior to that date, according to the health department.

Of the 18 cases, 15 have been confirmed cases and three probable cases. Six of the 18 have been hospitalized — including three in the past week — and there has been one death.

The most recent cases are a male and female both in their 70s with symptom onset of June 29; a male in the 0-19 age range with symptom onset of July 1; and a female in the 40-49 age range with symptom onset of July 2.

The male and female in their 70s were both hospitalized on July 4, according to Ohio Department of Health data. Additionally, a male in his 50s with a symptom onset of June 23 was hospitalized beginning on June 30. Three previous cases were hospitalized in March.

Mason County gained three COVID-19 cases this weekend, making 22 total cases (all confirmed) as of Monday, according to Mason County Department of Health Administrator Jennifer Thomas. Thomas said all 22 cases are community acquired.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, two of those three cases an individual in their 20s (gender unreported) and a female in her 50s. Prior to the 10 a.m. update on Monday, the third new case was listed as a male in the 0-9 age range. When the site updated at 10 a.m., the case count dropped back to 21 with the 0-9 age case no longer appearing on the site. The DHHR website continues to list Mason County at 21 cases as of 5 p.m. on Monday.

Thomas confirmed late Monday morning that the county has 22 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, the Meigs County Health Department announced the county’s 12th COVID-19 case.

“The Meigs County Health Department is reporting a probable case of COVID-19. This is Meigs Counties 12th case (10 confirmed, 2 probable) since April. The patient is a male in the 50 to 59-year-old age range and is not hospitalized,” stated a release from the health department.

To date, nine of the 12 cases in Meigs County have recovered from the virus, with none requiring hospitalization.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Monday, Ohio had a total of 54,232 confirmed cases and 3,724 probable cases for a total case count of 57,956. Of those, 8,249 have been hospitalized at some point during their illness, with 2,077 ICU admissions. There have been 2,677 confirmed deaths and 250 probable deaths for a total of 2,927 deaths.

As of the 5 p.m. update on Monday, West Virginia DHHR is reporting 3,442 total cases and 95 deaths.

Data provided by the Ohio Department of Health and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. For more information visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or dhhr.wv.gov/covid-19/. All data is provisional and subject to change.

Staff writer Kayla Hawthorne contributed to this report.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.