Bend Area 4th of July

Royalty is an important part of any parade, and the Fourth of July parades in the Bend Area were represented by many. Young Miss Battle Days Lillian Bowles is pictured.

Miss 4-H 2020 Karli Stewart is shown as she rides along the route in the New Haven Fourth of July parade.

Braylon and Bryson Sweeney are pictured waving to the crowd at the New Haven Fourth of July parade. Braylon is the Little Miss Tribute to the River, while Bryson is Little Mr. Mason County.

A young parade spectator tries to get a higher view for his favorite part of the Fourth of July parades in the Bend Area Saturday — the fire trucks.

The antique fire engine of the Gallipolis Shrine Club is always a welcome sight in the Mason parades.

Baseball might have had a slow start this summer due to COVID-19, but the Wahama fifth grade baseball team didn’t let that stop them from a parade.

It’s all about ‘Merica in the Fourth of July parades, as demonstrated here by an American Flag bearing Jeep.

Mason County Fair Queen Marlee Bruner is pictured giving a wave in the Mason Fourth of July parade on Saturday.

Both Mason and New Haven celebrated the Fourth of July on Saturday with parades. The 90-plus degree temperatures could not keep these little fellas from celebrating the country’s independence.

The Stewart-Johnson V.F.W. Post 9926 of Mason was represented in the Mason parade, surrounded by bicycles.

Members of the Mason Volunteer Fire Department chose a good day for an ice cream social on Saturday, as temperatures soared into the 90’s. The cool treat was a welcome one for many after the parade celebrating Independence Day.