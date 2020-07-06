Bend Area celebrates

BEND AREA — Both Mason and New Haven celebrated the Fourth of July on Saturday with parades through the towns.

Temperatures in the 90s didn’t stop parade participants or spectators from enjoying the celebrations with royalty from around the county, golf carts, sports teams, youth on bicycles and many others taking part in the annual parades.

For a cool treat on a warm day, visitors also stopped by the Mason Fire Department where several flavors of homemade ice cream were available.

The day concluded with fireworks launched in the village of Middleport which were supported by the town of Mason.

The “golf cart brigade” was among the entries in the Mason Fourth of July parade. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_7.7-Bend-Area-1.jpg The “golf cart brigade” was among the entries in the Mason Fourth of July parade. A fun part of the independence holiday is decorating your bike and participating in the New Haven and Mason Fourth of July parades. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/07/web1_7.7-Bend-Area-2.jpg A fun part of the independence holiday is decorating your bike and participating in the New Haven and Mason Fourth of July parades.

