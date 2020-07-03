Aqua Park opens at KRC

RACINE — Looking for a perfect water activity on a hot summer day?

Kountry Resort Campground’s newest addition — an Aqua Park — provides just the place to enjoy the hot, July weather no matter your age.

The Aqua Park officially opened on July 3 and is open to the public as well as campers and renters at the campground.

Owners Andy and Tess Campbell celebrated their 5th anniversary of owning Kountry Resort Campground on July 1, making the new addition a great way to celebrate.

In addition to the placement of the inflatable Aqua Park, work has taken place to reclaim the beach area near the new attraction.

Admission to the Aqua Park is $7 per day. Vacation packages are available for those who wish to camp or stay in one of the cabins at the campground.

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Those wishing to come to the Aqua Park should check in at the front desk to the right as they enter the campground.

There is no age requirement, meaning those from 4 to 74 (and beyond) can spend the day on the slides, climbing wall and other features of the park. Participants must be at least 3 feet tall to enjoy the park. Life jackets are available on site for use by visitors.

Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase, as well as grills available for those who which to grill food an make a day of it at the park.

According to its website, Kountry Resort Campground is located on approximately 98 acres, just three miles from the Ohio River and the West Virginia state line Kountry Resort Campground is a family centered resort with activities for the entire family. Anglers enjoy pulling trophies from the four lakes stocked with catfish, crappie, bass and bluegill, while others enjoy a game of basketball, volleyball or horse shoes.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

