City Council sworn in

Council members being sworn in by City Clerk Amber Tatterson on Monday evening.
Shannon Myers | Courtesy
Mayor Brian Billings, left, is pictured swearing in Gabe Roush, center, and Bob McMillan, right, who won the two council-at-large seats.
Shannon Myers | Courtesy
Mayor Brian Billings and City Clerk Amber Tatterson swore each other in on Monday evening. Pictured is the mayor taking the oath of office. The term for the newly elected officials began on July 1.
Shannon Myers | Courtesy
Mayor Billings swore in First Ward Councilperson Corrie Fetty on Monday afternoon.
Shannon Myers | Courtesy
Pictured is City Clerk Amber Tatterson taking the oath of office, administered by Mayor Brian Billings.
Shannon Myers | Courtesy
POINT PLEASANT — Newly elected officials for the City of Point Pleasant were sworn in on Monday evening.
The officials began their four-year terms on Wednesday, July 1 after being elected in the primary election on June 9.
Incumbent Mayor Brian Billings (R) won the election with around 68 percent of votes.
Incumbent City Clerk Amber Tatterson (R), who ran unopposed, took office in her new term after being sworn in by Mayor Billings. Tatterson was sworn in by Billings.
The new city council members are: Councilperson-at-large Gabe Roush (D) and Bob McMillan (R); First Ward – Corrie Fetty (R); Second Ward – Paul Knisley (R); Third Ward – Cody Greathouse (D); Forth Ward – Incumbent Leigh Ann Shepard (R); Fifth Ward – Nathan Wedge (R); Sixth Ward – Incumbent Judy Holland (R); Seventh Ward – Diana Hall (R); Eighth Ward – Monica Sayre (R).
Corrie Fetty was sworn into office earlier on Monday by Mayor Billings.
The City of Point Pleasant Council will meet for the new council’s first meeting on July 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building.
