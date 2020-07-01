Mason County reports new COVID case

OHIO VALLEY — Mason County has one new COVID-19 case according to an afternoon update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The new case brings the county total to 19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the DHHR statistics, the new case is a male in the 10-19 age range.

As previously reported, 16 of the cases in Mason County have been reported as recovered, according to the Mason County Health Department.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meigs or Gallia Counties on Wednesday, according to the local health department and state data, although additional recovered cases are being reported in Meigs County.

The Meigs County Health Department is now reporting that 9 of the 11 COVID-19 cases, which have been reported in the county, are now “recovered”. Previously, there had been six recovered individuals.

This leaves two active cases in the county. To date, there have been nine confirmed and two probable cases in Meigs County. There is also one person who has received a positive antibody test which is not included in the Ohio Department of Health statistics, according to the health department.

The majority of the cases in Meigs County have been considered community spread, with one confirmed case and one probable case having reported recent travel to South Carolina, although it is not known if that is where they contracted the virus.

The case count in Gallia County remains at 14 (11 confirmed and 3 probable) following new cases announced on Monday by the Gallia County Health Department. To date, all of the cases in Gallia County have been considered community spread.

“Surrounding counties are reporting a large increase in active COVID-19 cases, largely associated with travel. The Gallia County Health Department would like to urge residents, traveling or not, to continue following safety guidelines. While out in public please follow social distancing and facial covering guidelines. When traveling for vacation or work we urge you to ‘know before you go’,” read a statement earlier this week from the Gallia County Health Department. “Look up the area statistics on active COVID-19 cases through the County’s Health Department website or social media pages. Exercise caution as much as possible to prevent the transmission and spread to your local community when returning home. If you need tested please contact your primary care provider.”

Around the region, Athens County saw an increase of four cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 37 cases. Nine of the cases in Athens County are considered active, while 27 people have recovered and one death has been reported.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Lawrence County Emergency Management Agency and Health Department are reporting 64 COVID-19 cases in the county, with no additional cases reported on Wednesday. Of the cases, 49 are out of isolation and the health department is following 15 cases, while also monitoring 74 contacts.

The Jackson County (Ohio) Health Department reported an additional COVID-19 case on Wednesday, bringing the overall total in the county to 19 cases (17 confirmed and 2 probable).

In West Virginia, Jackson County has reported 143 confirmed cases, Putnam County has reported 57 confirmed cases and one probable case, and Cabell County has reported 126 confirmed cases and four probable cases.

As of the 2 p.m. update on Tuesday, Ohio has reported a total of 52,865 cases (confirmed and probable) and a total of 2,876 deaths (confirmed and probable). The daily case count is an increase of 1,076 from Tuesday.

West Virginia how has a total of 2,979 cases and 93 deaths as a result of COVID-19, according the West Virginia DHHR.

Additional recovered COVID cases announced in Meigs County

By Sarah Hawley shawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.

Sarah Hawley is the managing editor of The Daily Sentinel.