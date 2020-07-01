Market vouchers available for seniors

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Action Group (MCAG) will be giving farmers’ market vouchers to eligible participants beginning Monday, July 6.

The vouchers will be available at the Gene Salem Senior Center on Second Street in Point Pleasant on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays while supplies last. This will be a drive-up service only from 9 a.m. until noon and participants must remain in their vehicles.

There will be only one voucher booklet per household for the summer. The booklets contain seven $4 vouchers for a total of $28. The booklets will have the participating farmers’ markets listed.

To be eligible for the vouchers, participants are required to fill out a form from the USDA, provide state identification verifying they are 60 years old or older, show proof of residency of Mason County and meet the qualifying household income.

The income requirements are a monthly income of $1,968 for one person, $2,658 for two people, $3,349 for three people or $4,040 for four people.

If the individual is not able to get their vouchers, they can assign a proxy. The proxy must have completed authorization forms, identification, have participants’ proof of residency and proof of the above requirements.

The MCAG said the vouchers can be used at the farmers’ market in Point Pleasant, which is located under the Bartow-Jones Bridge, on Wednesday and Saturday mornings from 8 a.m. until noon, according to MCAG.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Kayla Hawthorne khawthorne@aimmediamidwest.com

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.

Kayla Hawthorne is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, ext. 1992.