Battle Days festival canceled

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The Battle Days festival committee announced the cancellation of the 2020 festival on Monday night.

Battle Days was scheduled for Oct. 2-4 with the Mansion House Museum tours, parade, pageant and more planned to celebrate the Battle of Point Pleasant, which occurred on October 17, 1774.

The committee posted on the Battle Days Facebook page that “Due to the health risks posed by COVID-19, the uncertainty of the school field trips in the fall and the additional requirements placed upon fairs and festivals in order to operate, the committee has regretfully reached the decision to cancel the 2020 Battle Days commemoration.”

The statement went on to say that the committee looks forward to the 2021 Battle Days.

With the cancellation of the festival, the Battle Days Pageant is also canceled for 2020. Pageant organizer, Brandy Sweeney, said that the 2019 queens and little mister will represent the festival until 2021.

“I’m excited this remarkable group gets to continue their reign as Battle Days royalty,” Sweeney said.

Sweeney said the cancellation of the pageant is also difficult because it is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Mason County Toys for Kids Association, which provides Christmas presents for children in the county during the holidays.

Kayla Hawthorne

