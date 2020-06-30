OVB announces plan to re-open bank lobbies

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio—Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO of Ohio Valley Bank, announced OVB’s staged process to re-open bank lobbies.

For the first phase, OVB traditional standalone branch locations, excluding the Rio Grande Office will re-open their lobbies on Tuesday, July 7. Lobbies will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, and for now, will remain closed on Saturdays. Loan appointments can be made at any office before, after, or during those hours. Drive-thru windows will return to their normal operating schedule except at the OVB Mini Bank location on Fourth Avenue in Gallipolis, which will continue to host extended hours up to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

During the second phase of re-opening anticipated for early Fall, in-store offices and the Rio Grande branch lobby will reopen pending no health setbacks. In-store offices include the OVB Banking Center inside Holzer Gallipolis and the branch inside Gallipolis Walmart. Though the Rio Grande lobby will remain closed until the second phase, drive-thru windows at the office are currently open.

Current hours for all locations can be found at https://www.ovbc.com/about/locations—hours.

“We are excited to welcome our customers into our offices again in a way that is safe and healthy. We’ve installed protection barriers in our teller areas and help desks and floor indicators for easy social distancing. Our employees will be wearing masks to protect our guests and high touch points, like our counters and door handles, are sanitized frequently throughout the day,” commented Wiseman. “Our priority is to keep our customers safe.”

Due to current health regulation, the number of persons in the bank lobby at one time will be limited. OVB offices will have a greeter standing by to let visitors know if they need to wait before entering. Private offices will be used as often as possible so that more can be accommodated inside. Staff from offices in phase two will be assisting with these new healthy best practices in locations re-opening lobbies on July 7.

More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s Website at www.ovbc.com or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/OhioValleyBank. Pandemic-related banking information can be found at www.ovbc.com/covid-19.

Information submitted by OVB.